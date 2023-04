A board member not pictured to the far left also voted to make masks optional. Photo from Moore County Schools.

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night, the Moore County School Board voted to approve their version of the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

The school board voted for a policy that requires teachers to notify parents of their child’s pronoun changes.

Several people spoke up at the meeting and expressed concerns that the rule could target transgender students.

The new policy passed 6-1.