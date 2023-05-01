SALISBURY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You always see Dr. Anthony Davis on the Livingstone College campus, it’s been quite a journey for the college president.

“You’re looking at someone who was [at] 90 days before I aged out of foster care,” said Davis.

Davis went to the Air Force, and he also made a vow to help others in the foster care system.

“We have students on our campus right now who aged out of foster care,” said Davis, the 13th president of the college. “You know when they came forward, many of them come forward when they realize my president aged out of foster care just like me.”

Davis, on behalf of Livingstone and Charlotte-based nonprofit, Home 4 Me, signed an agreement to help other teens aging out of foster care attend college. Tuition, room and board, and other expenses at Livingstone College will be covered. Nationwide 84% of teens aging out of the system want to go to college, 3% do, and only 1% graduate. Mainly because at 18 many are homeless.

“What we are doing as an organization and what this partnership is going to do, it’s literally going to change the path for so many young people across this country,” added Donna Reed, founder of Home 4 Me.

Every college program needs funding. Livingstone College has reached out to several philanthropic groups, but organizers say the state could help student tuition by changing one rule.

They seek to expand a $5,000 award to apply to any college in North Carolina, public or private. Currently, the award is only available to students who attend state-run schools and who have aged out or were adopted after the age of 12.

“Funding is available if they go to a state-run college,” added Reed. “So why can’t you give that same amount to them where they desire to go.”

Organizers of the programs say they are working to get the rule changed for students. Until then, Livingstone is looking for a building to open The Center of Aging Out on the Livingstone campus.

“The building doesn’t drive the program; the program drives the building,” said Davis. “We can use the resources we have to go ahead and get started. Because if you wait until we get a building, this crisis will continue to explode.”

Currently, there are 15 to 20 students already enrolled in the program, which starts this summer.