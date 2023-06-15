Patricia Miller-Jackson spent more than 40 years as a teacher before retiring mid-school year from CMS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The job of an educator is something not everyone is built for.

It requires patience, relatability and the heart of a servant who wants to not only be there for the student, but also potentially play a major role in their family life.

Patricia Miller-Jackson said she was the perfect person to fill that role.

The now-retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher said her journey to the classroom began when she was just a child, and her and her siblings would play “teacher.”

“My plan, originally, was social service,” Miller-Jackson said, explaining her calling. “I just wanted to serve children.”

She attended CMS schools growing up, and once in college helped in a kindergarten classroom where she began to feel the true calling of becoming an educator.

Data showing more teachers leaving the profession. (Education Policy Initiative at Carolina)

“I love this. I love being a mentor to mentees,” Miller-Jackson said of those first few days in the classroom. “I love making a difference in the building.”

In 41 1/2 years, 38 of which were spent with CMS, Miller-Jackson taught kindergarten, second, third and fourth grade. Throughout those years, she said she went above and beyond to get her students where they needed to be academically.

“When we started the year my students were at the bottom,” she explained. “Then, in the middle they were on average with the rest of the school [academically], and then by the end of the year they were at the top… you have to re-enforce and celebrate every success, even if it’s just a minor success. You have to show them you believe in them, and won’t give up on them.”

The re-enforcement often times stretch beyond the classroom as well, with difficult conversations with parents regarding their child’s behavior in the classroom, and even driving children to their home if they needed extra tutoring.

“If you go into it for the right reasons, if you are here for the children, then this is the place to be,” Miller-Jackson said. “This is the place to be. To live is to learn. And to learn is to serve.”

In the fall 2022 semester at Winding Springs Elementary in north Charlotte, she announced she would be retiring mid-school year, an alarming trend that has become more common for North Carolina educators.

A study by the Education Policy Initiative at Carolina found teacher attrition during the school year increased from just below 4 percent in the five previous years, to more than 6 percent by 2021-22.

Miller-Jackson said her decision to retire was to begin her enjoyment of her new marriage with her husband.

However, she said she understood the frustration that could lead to this trend.

Miller-Jackson called it “disheartening.”

“We had more autonomy to do the curriculum,” she explained. “We could navigate it the way we want it to … all of the extra paperwork. All of the extra training. For teachers who are starting out, that’s time consuming. That’s your personal time.”

While Miller-Jackson has left the classroom, her work with students and children will continue through other organizations that involve educational work.

“Once a teacher, always a teacher.”