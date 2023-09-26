CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – School districts will not let a child go hungry, but for those unable to pay for lunch, they do keep a running tab.

“Unfortunately, unpaid school meal debt is a big problem, and it’s growing,” said Diane Pratt-Heavner, spokesperson for the School Nutrition Association.

New federal legislation would wipe out all school lunch debt nationwide, that’s over 262 million dollars.

On the local level, districts are still calculating the first month of debt for the 2023-24 school year. A spokesperson for Union County Public Schools says UCPS ended the 2022-23 year with over $400,000 in school lunch debt, and a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says at the beginning of Aug. 2023, 13,620 students had an unpaid balance of $447,073.67.

“Eventually, the school district has to pay; that is considered a bad debt that can’t be carried over once it is considered uncollectable,” said Pratt-Heavner.

Those bad debts come due when a student graduates or moves from the district. Then, the process starts over again.

The U.S. government paid for all meals during COVID-19, but that program ended. So far, eight states have passed legislation for permanent free meals for all students, and South Carolina lawmakers are discussing the issue.

“Unfortunately, a child in North Carolina has the same nutritional needs as a child in Nevada, and every child deserves equal access to nutritious meals,” added Pratt-Heavner.

Until that happens, groups like the School Nutrition Organization will continue to advocate for healthy food, minus the hefty price tag.

“Offering free meals to all students eliminates any stigma with free school meals,” said Pratt-Heavner. “So, we want to make sure we’re offering these meals to any student who is hungry.”