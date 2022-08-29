CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bells rang to start the new school year for several major school districts in North Carolina on Monday.

Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Catawba County Schools, Cabarrus County, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Union County Schools and more will say goodbye to summer and hello to their homerooms.

In Charlotte, CMS said it will welcome back more than 141,000 students and 18,000 staff members.

With the return of the school year comes the return of increased traffic during morning and afternoon commutes.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings warned drivers to take precautions Monday morning.

“It’s the first day of school for many students in our community. You may see an increase in traffic in the morning and afternoon hours now,” Jennings said. “Help us keep the roads safe by slowing down, limiting distractions and please watch for bus riders waiting at their bus stops.”

Roadways around any K-12 school in North Carolina will have reduced speed limits during morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal times. Drivers caught speeding in a school zone could get a ticket and pay a $250 fine.