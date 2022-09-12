CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Sunday, students, parents, teachers, and community leaders, including Congresswoman Alma Adams, gathered at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church for a discussion about safety in the community.

Unlike other town halls, this discussion was led by six students, who asked and answered questions regarding their personal experiences.

At least 30 guns were found at CMS schools during the 2021-2022 school year, but these students believe the problem goes much deeper than the guns themselves.

“I feel like it comes from administration not taking the initiative to listen to the students,” said former CMS student Lydia Avoki.

Several students at the forum agreed that when students don’t feel heard, they take their problems into their own hands.

“In Myers Park High School, a lot of students came forward, current and former students saying that they had been sexually assaulted and harassed. And nothing was done,” said Northwest School of the Arts student Kamryn Burton. “When students don’t feel like they’re being heard, they stop reaching out.”

Early this year, CMS implemented an anonymous app for students to submit tips about issues in their schools. While teachers and the district say they’ve received hundreds of submissions, many students say they aren’t confident in the system.

“I used it once or twice with certain situations. Nobody really took it upon themself to really do anything,” said former CMS student Trinity Snowten.

“People are worried about, ‘I’m going to look like a snitch. I don’t want to tell on someone. I don’t want to get involved in someone else’s issue,’” said Burton.

It’s the lack of communication and trust between students and adults that could have contributed to historic school violence and weapons last school year.

“Hopefully, they definitely make some changes. Because if not, this generation is going to be totally lost,” said Snowten.