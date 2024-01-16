CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It has been a controversial topic for over a year: Should schools allow the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom?

Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) weighed in on the discussion.

This time last year, it is estimated that nearly 50 percent of school districts across the state banned the use of ChatGPT on school devices.

At the time, Cabarrus County Schools was one of the only districts in the region to allow the use the app.

“There are really great responses that you can get from ChatGPT, but you then have to think. So, we have to teach people how to think, which is what we do for a living,” said Ben Allred, Cabarrus County Schools’ chief Innovation & Technology officer back in February 2023.

In its newly released guidebook, NCDPI said if used correctly, generative AI has the potential transform the education system, across all ages.

In its recommendations, the department laid out a roadmap for how schools should integrate the technology, while also addressing cheating and student security concerns.

“It holds much promise for individualizing and actually providing a personalized-tutor kind of experience for a child where they can go deep on a subject that they’re grappling with and trying to understand,” Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Chief Academic Officer Nancy Brightwell said in August.

Tuesday, CMS said ChatGPT is still blocked on student and staff computers. A spokesperson for the district said it is examining the new state guidance to determine when and how it brings AI into schools.

In Union County, the school district said it does not have any policies related to ChatGPT. A spokesperson for Union County Public Schools said it will be reviewing the state’s guidelines.