CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tens of thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students aren’t getting screened for health issues, and they aren’t learning about sex education. It’s a new concern after North Carolina lawmakers implemented what’s known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

The N.C. law, Senate Bill 49, started in August and is designed to give parents more power over classroom materials. It not only require teachers to notify parents if their kids ask to use different names or pronouns, but also orders districts to create a system where parents can easily dispute books.

The law also requires parents to opt in for sex education and health screenings. CMS Board of Education Chair Stephanie Sneed says the district is now screening fewer students because parents have not opted in through the online survey.

“The numbers of screenings that we have been able to conduct with our students has been directly impacted by this law,” Sneed said. “So, it has had a direct consequence not just in the one particular area, but in many in many areas.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education Chair Stephanie Sneed.

Sneed says parents have been notified by letters, phone calls and text messages. The survey is on the district’s website under the Parents’ Bill of Rights tab.

However, most parents who are responding have been choosing to let their child participate in screenings and sex education.

Here is what the CMS data shows for health screenings as of Dec. 1, 2023:

Sex Education: Out of 58,222 students eligible, less than half of families have opted in

Drugs: Out of 43,762 students are eligible, and nearly 30 percent of opted in.

Hearing: Out of 25,845 students are eligible, 8 percent opted in.

Vision: Out of 33,461 students eligible, 6 percent of parents opted in.

Suicide prevention: Out of 20,991 students eligible, less than 1 percent opted in.

“A lot of times when it’s first discovered in schools that children have vision problems or that they have hearing issues, and that directly impacts their ability to learn and participate in the educational process,” Sneed said.

Sneed says the school board will explore the barriers parents may face filling out the surveys and get creative for more involvement. CMS representatives will also be reaching out to the state to ask for clarification about which screenings need parent permission.

“We will continue our outreach. We will we have the information on our website. We will continue school to home communications directly. We will even be continuing to contact parents by text message,” Sneed said. “Don’t ignore those text messages that you get from CMS. It has important information on how to participate in these screenings.“