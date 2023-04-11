WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wingate University will honor English professor Dr. Sylvia Little-Sweat for reaching 60 years of service.

Wingate President Rhett Brown and Provost Jeff Frederick will join panels of students, alumni and current and former colleagues to showcase the impact Little-Sweat has had on the university in a program Tuesday night on campus, “An Evening with Dr. Sylvia Little-Sweat.”

She’s become the university’s resident institutional historian and poet and is the longest-serving faculty member in the school’s history, which dates back to 1896. She also is a Wingate alum herself, having graduated in 1961, and has worked for five of Wingate’s 10 presidents.