CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over two million voters had cast their ballots during early voting two hours prior to the polls closing ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, officials with the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced.

2,072,000 was the total number as of 1:30 p.m. with that number expected to rise later in the day with polls closing at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Hundreds of early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties remain open until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The early voting option began Oct. 20 and by early Friday more than 1.6 million ballots had been cast that way. Another 124,000 or so additional ballots had been cast by mail and other absentee methods. Combined that’s well over 23% of the state’s registered voters.

Only people already registered to vote can fill out ballots on Tuesday at their local precinct. And traditional absentee ballots can be cast as long as they are turned in or postmarked by Tuesday.

North Carolina voters are choosing a new U.S. senator to succeed Richard Burr as well as winners for all U.S. House and legislative seats and scores of judges and local elected officials.

