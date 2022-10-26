CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Aggressive campaign tactics are inundating voters as we inch closer to the midterm elections.

Campaigns continue to ramp up their messaging with a new form of voter contact via text messaging, but it might have adverse effects.

Millions of voters are getting flooded with text messages from campaigns, political parties, and other outside groups. Even though this form of outreach is entirely legal, many voters are saying it’s too invasive and even makes them have negative feelings towards voting and the candidates themselves.

“It makes me just indescribably rage, and makes me hate this person, whoever or whatever their campaign is, I’m like, why are you bothering me all day?” asked Max Uriarte, a New York Times best-selling author and artist.

QCN stumbled upon Uriarte on Twitter.

The amount of election spam I’ve been getting in the form of calls and texts makes me want to un-register to vote — Maximilian Uriarte (@TLCplMax) October 26, 2022

Uriarte lives in California and gets as many as 20 calls or texts daily from candidates and political parties.

“It’s all just nonsense from you know; here’s one: ‘Hi, this is Maria with Heidi Goldstein for LA City Attorney’. Here’s [another]: ‘This is Steve with Bob Hertzberg for LA County Supervisor.’ It’s just nonstop.”

Uriarte isn’t alone in this; millions of Americans across the country are dealing with the same thing.

It’s pretty clear why campaigns utilize this new voter outreach: it’s cheaper and quicker than going door to door or holding events.

The texts aren’t unique to just campaigns; some people are just getting a reminder to vote, and the text provides the nearest poll to the voter’s address.

“We know from studies that people are more likely to turn out if they’re asked to vote if they’re reminded to vote. And again, this technology to do it might rub people the wrong way,” said Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNC Charlotte. “But it’s we know this kind of stuff works.”

Heberlig says the texts are completely legal and are not going anywhere anytime soon.

“The other option here would be for the state legislature to restrict the type of information that the board of election would be allowed to post online to avoid parties, interest groups, candidates getting a hold of it,” Heberlig said. “But to do that, you know, that’s the general assembly that has to do that. These are the politicians who are presumably benefitting by contacting voters.”

Heberlig says with this type of political outreach, they’re identifying and choosing people who haven’t voted yet, and people with the exact demographics of who they want to get to the polls.

Only time will tell if this voter contact negatively or positively impacts campaigns.