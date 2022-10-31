CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mudslinging between campaigns has been going on for months now, but one North Carolina candidate says he’s fed up with the lies. Christian Castelli, an Army Special Forces veteran and republican candidate for North Carolina’s 6th congressional district race, sent his Democratic opponent, Representative Kathy Manning a cease and desist.

Castelli says manning has made false claims about him, and he wants to make sure she stops as we inch closer and closer to election day. In a tweet he sent out last night, Castelli said: “We’re calling out @KathyManningNC’s lies🚨 We sent a cease and desist to TV stations and her campaign demanding that she stop lying about me and my family. Here’s the truth: she knows we have momentum and she’ll tell lies to try and stop us. It’s not going to work, Kathy.”

In the cease and desist, Castelli’s attorneys site multiple tv ads Manning’s campaign paid for. The ads claim Castelli supports a complete ban on abortion, with no exceptions, and accuses him of favoring the elimination of protections for pre-existing conditions.

“I have gone on record numerous times, saying that I support exceptions for when the in the cases of rape, incest or where the mother’s life is in jeopardy. I’m on record on numerous mediums, stating that that’s my position. And she continues to say that I have no exceptions. And so that’s blatantly false,” Castelli said.

As for the claim that he wants to repeal the affordable care act, and wants to eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions, Castelli made it clear he does not want that, and it would negatively impact his own family.

“She continues to say that I’m going to try and take social security benefits away, and that’s completely false. And similarly, reduce Medicare benefits. And you know, that too, is false, especially for people with pre-existing conditions. And if she would do minimal research, she would know that I have a handicapped child. And I certainly would not do anything to harm my handicap child’s medical benefits with a pre-existing condition,” Castelli said.

Manning was not available for an interview, but a spokesperson from her campaign sent QCN the following statement:

“Our campaign’s ads are accurate – that’s why every television station in the district has continued to air them. This letter is just Mr. Castelli’s latest attempt at distracting from his extreme stances on abortion and gutting health care protections for pre-existing conditions.”

But how often do candidates actually take legal action during these messy, contentious campaigns? Khalif Rhodes, an attorney in Charlotte, weighed in.

“I think that cease and desist letters in political campaigns are, you know, rare, extremely rare. And so I think it’s at this point we’re very, very deep into the campaign season. I mean, we’re about a week left until election day. And so the goal, I think, for folks is to try to figure out how they can get as close to whatever their win number is,” Rhodes said.