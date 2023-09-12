CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles easily defeated Lucille Puckett Tuesday in the Democratic primary election.

Lyles received 85 percent of the vote in the unofficial results the state is reporting.

She will face Republican Misun Kim and Libertarian Rob Yates in the general election in November as she pursues a fourth term.

There were 23,676 votes cast for the primary.

Other City Council winners Tuesday:

At-Large

Incumbents Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Slack-Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell will advance to the general election. So will Victoria Watlington, who is currently on council, but as the District 3 representative.

Councilmember Braxton Winston is not seeking reelection as he pursues a seat in state government.

District 2

Incumbent Malcom Graham (74 percent) defeated Gary Linn Young II and has no opposition in the general election.

District 3

Tiawana Deling Brown (60 percent) took down Warren Turner and Melinda Lilly. She will face James Bowers to take Watlington’s available seat.

District 4

Renee Johnson (52 percent) will keep her seat in the tightest race, defeating Wil Russell (41 percent) and is unopposed in the general election. Vi Lyles gave Russell her endorsement.

District 5

Incumbent Marjorie Molina (53 percent) defeated Curtis Hayes Jr. (30 percent) and Vonroy Reid (17 percent). She will be unopposed in November.