CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re like me, you may have received a text like this one, telling you your address and where to cast your vote.

“We’ve heard from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages with inaccuracies about their voter history from previous elections or even a text message that says they haven’t voted yet,” said the executive director of the state board of elections Karen Brinson.

But some people in North Carolina received texts with inaccurate information about their voting history and location.

A company called Movement Labs said they sent texts on behalf of three voting groups. Of those messages, they said around 10 percent contained errors about the recipient’s polling location.

In a statement, Movement Labs said, “We sent information to encourage voting that has caused confusion amongst voters. We take full responsibility for these mistakes and have issued correction texts encouraging voters to verify their voting place with the secretary of state website.”

“Depending on when they got the voter data, it could be outdated. The vendor information may not even be something associated with a voter record.”

The FCC loosened restrictions on political texting before the 2020 election.

Experts say the best way to get information about where and how to vote is the secretary of state’s website.

You can even check your voting status there, too.