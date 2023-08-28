LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Even before the event for presidential candidate Nikki Haley started in Indian Land Monday afternoon, the parking lot at the Crossridge Center in Indian Land was packed 90 minutes before start time.

People were arriving and many more inside the auditorium were wanting to know more.

Haley, who is a former governor of South Carolina and served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, has gained renewed interest in her campaign following her performance in last week’s debate in Wisconsin.

“I am undecided,” said one attendee, Dottie Pokrin. “I was impressed with what Nikki said during the debate. I was impressed with the abortion issue.”

“I’m not sold on her yet, but I am here to see what she has to say,” said Albert Norment, another attendee.

Queen City News was one of several media organizations in attendance at Monday’s event, and many said curiosity about Haley was one of the big reasons for attending the town hall event.

The event also comes as Haley’s numbers have been going up in recent polls. A new Emerson poll showed Haley grew from 2% among voters to 7%. While a small number, she is one of the few candidates who saw a boost in numbers following the debate.

“She predicted it,” said attendee Arlene Serafin. “She said, ‘Wait until the debate is over, and I’m going to start moving quickly.'”

Haley’s speech and questions centered on a number of topics, detailing her history in South Carolina’s legislature, to her time as governor, to her ambassadorship with the United Nations. However, she added additional context, with a focus on how she said she became successful in those roles.

Topics included border and national security, the economy, education, LGBTQ+ issues, giving more control back to the states on various issues, immigration, and dealing with the national debt. On the latter subject, she repeated a line she said at the debate about Republicans also being responsible for debt issues.

Also in attendance was Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican who represents South Carolina’s 5th District, which covers Lancaster County. Norman said, based on Haley’s performance at the debates and how they have come to know one another over the years, he believes she can win the presidency.

“She crosses all sectors of the voting public, from the independents to the moderates, but she’s tough,” said Rep. Norman.

Haley’s visit to Indian Land on Monday is one of a few taking place across South Carolina involving Republican presidential candidates, which also includes South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott making appearances in Charleston and Anderson.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was set to have an appearance in the Lancaster County town of Kershaw and in Anderson but canceled the appearances due to the approaching hurricane coming into the state. His wife, Casey, will be attending the event in Anderson in his place.