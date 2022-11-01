ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his team made a stop in York and Lancaster counties today as they show their faces one last time before election day.

Voters heard from Rep. Gary Simrill and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett in Rock Hill this morning and Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile and Sen. Michael Johnson at Sun City Carolina Lakes at noon.

This was his second stop on this three-city bus tour today — his first was Rock Hill at 9 a.m., Fort Mill at noon and he’s in Camden right now rallying last-minute voters.

The governor spoke about how South Carolina’s economy grew exponentially last year despite the pandemic. He says more people are working, they’re in the process of raising police pay and teacher pay. He says he plans to continue making strides for South Carolina for the next four years as he’s done during his current term.

QCN asked him why he made two stops in York county today and he answered why not?

“York County is growing as fast or faster than any other place in the state – they’re building more schools around here, every time you look around, they having to build another school.. but this is a great part of the state, we’re growing all over, we’re one of the fastest growing states,” said Gov. Henry Mcmaster.

The Governor and Lt. Governor Evette aren’t the only ones hitting the campaign trail today — Democrat opponent Joe Cunningham held a rally in Florence from 5:30 to 7:30p.