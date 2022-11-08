CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome.

Republicans are optimistic about a big night, but Democrats are predicting they’ll pull off a surprise while arguing the nation’s very democracy is at stake.

Good Day Charlotte co-host Jason Harper will be tracking results in real-time as races are decided.

South Carolina is guaranteed to have one new congressman among its seven U.S. representatives. Republican state Rep. Russell Fry defeated incumbent Tom Rice in the primary after Rice voted to impeach former president Donald Trump. Fry faces Army veteran and Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in the 7th District which runs from Myrtle Beach to Charleston.

Thx @JulianSadurTV. I have a lot of info stored in this tiny brain of mine and I’m looking forward to sharing it with everyone tonight. This is one close election! Tune in tonight from 6-midnight! @Queen_City_News 🇺🇸 🗳️ https://t.co/DHAkltEsLU — Jason Harper Queen City News (@JasonHarperTV) November 8, 2022

In the 5th District, which runs from Rock Hill to Sumter, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, first elected in 2017, faces Democratic real estate agent Evangeline Hundley and Larry Gaither of the Green Party.

Meanwhile, Republicans are set to possibly take back the House, and possibly the Senate as well.

35 of 100 seats in the Senate are up for grabs. All the Republicans need is one seat to take over.

All 435 seats are up for grabs in the House with 218 being the magic number on the road to victory for either party.