CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Board of Election workers and volunteers will work through next week to record, investigate, and certify votes cast in the 2022 midterm elections.

Per North Carolina law, mail-in ballots postmarked and stamped by Election Day have until Nov. 14 to arrive at the board of elections office to be certified.

Around 2,000 ballots arrived at the Mecklenburg County BOE office on Election night.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson expects another 1,000 mail-in votes to arrive before 5 p.m. on Monday.

“My bipartisan board goes through each ballot,” Dickerson said. “They look at each one. They count the total numbers to make sure they add up to the total number.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

During a public meeting Monday evening, those mail-in ballots will be presented to the entire board of elections. The bipartisan board will approve and certify those results.

They will also certify ballots from residents in the military. Dickerson told Queen City News that a hundred or so ballots were faxed to the election hub Wednesday.

Between Wednesday and Tuesday, BOE workers will also investigate provisional ballots.

In Mecklenburg County, there were around 1,550 provisional ballots. Dickerson explained that about 50 percent of those ballots are not legitimate for numerous reasons.

“[Voters] went to the polls yesterday and said, ‘I want to vote,’ but their name wasn’t on the list,” he said. “(For) Ninety percent, it is going to be, ‘I registered at DMV,’ or ‘I voted at the wrong precinct,’ or ‘I didn’t get it in the book, I moved, so you didn’t transfer me.’ All of those things are things we can take care of through this process. I can’t do that on election day because I can’t confirm you in the poll book.”

Some situations involved voters who believed they had registered to vote but still needed to register fully. Those votes are out for this election.

Those provisional ballots and what election workers found in their investigation will go to the BOE during a meeting on Tuesday.