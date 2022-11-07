CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County will be among dozens of voting districts Tuesday that were selected to be monitored by federal officials, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

The individuals who will be conducting the physical monitoring are from the Civil Rights and U.S. Attorney’s divisions of the DOJ. Officials will also be tasked with monitoring any threats of violence or voter intimidation.

Officials say part of the reasoning behind monitoring polls during Tuesday’s midterm election is to ensure and protect citizens’ rights to access the ballot and mitigate voting rights laws violations.

Election fraud has become a concern after the 2020 presidential election and the events that unfolded in the state of Georgia. The DOJ described in a statement their efforts to ensure secure elections from any foreign interference and that “all qualified voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots and have their votes counted free of discrimination, intimidation, or fraud.”

The DOJ said they have regularly monitored elections in the field since 1965.

The following counties will be monitored across the Carolinas.

North Carolina

Alamance County, North Carolina

Columbus County, North Carolina

Harnett County, North Carolina

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Wayne County, North Carolina

South Carolina

Horry County, South Carolina