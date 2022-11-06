CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting came to an end on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Now if you want to vote in person you’ll have one more chance on election day.

At last check, more than 185,000 Mecklenburg County residents have cast their ballots. But the numbers are expected to increase as the latest data is released since long lines flooded early voting sites across Mecklenburg County on Saturday.

“It’s something that we always do. We pick a day, we put it on the calendar, we’ve researched our sample ballots, we’ve had a chance to research the candidates. So that on a day when it’s busy, like on election day, we can kind of be relieved that we’ve already gotten it done and we can kind of go about our day with our natural business,” one of the early voters said.

North Carolina’s early voting numbers this year have already surpassed the 2018 midterms. According to the latest data, more than two million North Carolinians voted early.

“Generationally, my family has always said the importance of voting. And exactly, just talking to my parents coming up here in the car. They voted yesterday. My sisters voted this morning before me. So you know, just very important,” another voter said.

And according to Kyle Luebke, a former candidate for the Charlotte City Council, showing up to early voting sites is especially important for candidates hoping to earn some last-minute votes.

“In my election, as a candidate, I focused on early voting. So I was at our early voting location here in South Park every single day. And I think that was very beneficial for me because, in my race, I won most of the south charlotte precincts.”

So far data shows early voting turnout was higher for democrats compared to republicans. The lowest turnout in terms of age is the younger voters, 18 to 24 years old, only around 3% of them showed up to vote early.