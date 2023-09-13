CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some of the Republican candidates for North Carolina’s governor seat will debate and meet with voters at Maggiano’s in SouthPark on Wednesday.

The governor hopefuls will meet at Maggiano’s at the Southpark Mall at 11:30 a.m.

Not all the candidates plan to attend. Four out of five accepted the invitation from the Republican Women of Greater Charlotte for the debate. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson did not confirm any intent to debate.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, former insurance executive Jesse Thomas, former U.S. Representative Mark Walker, and former state Senator Andy Wells agreed to publicly debate in Charlotte.

The event is the second of back-to-back debates. Folwell, Thomas, and Walker met voters Tuesday in Raleigh. They outlined their priorities if given the opportunity to serve as governor. Key topics included education, public safety, and the state economy.

The primary is on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.