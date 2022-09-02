CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Republicans in North Carolina are hoping for a supermajority after the November elections, but some say it will be an uphill battle.

Republicans are three seats away from getting a supermajority in the N.C. House and two seats away from the Senate.

“I feel like after the elections that we’re going to have a supermajority,” House Speaker Tim Moore told QCN on Wednesday.

Moore’s keeping his eyes on the prize of a supermajority because it would mean republicans could finally override their Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s constant vetoes. So which districts are republicans hoping they can flip?

Dr. Andy Jackson, the Director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, is keeping his eye on a few.

“Third senate district, that’s definitely one to watch. I think there’s a couple in Wake County; House 17 is one down at the south end,” Jackson said. “And there’s also another one up at the north end of Wake County that shares a district with Granville County; those are probably going to be pretty close.”

Jackson says whichever political party is in the White House has a more challenging time winning elections.

He thinks this is why republicans might have a chance at flipping some of these slightly blue districts.

“It really is for the democrats, you know, playing good defense here, especially on these lean democratic suburban districts,” Jackson explained. “I’ve touched on that before, but I want to really want to emphasize that that’s really going to be the key long term, these more rural districts that democrats still hold, with a couple of exceptions, they’re gonna be gone, certainly by the end of this decade.”

In the case of republicans squeaking out a win in these toss-up seats, they have big plans for legislation in next year’s session. Moore says their bill requiring county sheriffs to cooperate with immigration and customs enforcement is on the top of their list.

“We’re gonna pass this bill; who knows, maybe the Governor will realize in light of what’s happened over the last couple of years that he needs to reevaluate his position,” Moore said. “But if not, I believe we’ll have enough votes to override a veto.”

Jackson also thinks additional action on abortion will be one of the republican top priorities.

“There may be some further adjusting of abortion laws in North Carolina, so I think there’s a whole host of things that could come up once a credible veto threat is taken off the table,” Jackson said.

We’ll find out for sure after November 8th.