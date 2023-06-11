GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NCGOP Convention wrapped up in Greensboro with former president Donald Trump delivering an impassioned speech proclaiming his innocence and denouncing the Department of Justice.

Trump pleaded his case to the NCGOP explaining why he thinks they should put him back on their presidential ticket, but that can’t happen unless Trump successfully pleas his case to the Department of Justice after being indicted for the second time just days ago.

“The baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country. I think it already is when you think about it.”

After a packed weekend at the NCGOP Convention full of strong contenders in the Republican presidential primary, Trump closed out the event with confidence. Despite the current accusations of mishandling classified information from the DOJ, Trump laid out his goals for his second term as president.

“When I’m back in the oval office, I will revoke China’s most favorite-nation trade status. I will immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgenders, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, and political content that is shared.”

Trump continues to maintain a substantial lead in the majority of the polls and that lead was on display in Greensboro with many Republican delegates sporting Trump hats and t-shirts throughout the weekend.

“We have a 34-point lead on ‘DeSanctimonious.’”

Trump frequently attacks his Republican opponents on social media, but only specifically called out Florida governor Ron DeSantis during his speech, who is currently trailing behind Trump in the polls.

“He’s heading south quickly, no personnel and whatever personality to win.”

He focused the majority of his speeching criticizing President Joe Biden and his administration.

“For three years, Joe Biden and his corrupt allies in Washington have waged economic warfare on the hardworking citizens of our country.”

Trump claims he’s the only candidate who can beat Biden, but only time will tell if the majority of Republicans feel the same.