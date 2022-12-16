CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Most likely, North Carolina voters want to say goodbye to former President Donald Trump and hello to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A new statewide poll puts DeSantis high on the radar for a still-hypothetical race for the 2024 presidency.

The new poll, conducted by Differentiators Data, asked 500 likely North Carolina voters: “If the Republican presidential primary was being held today, who would you vote for?” DeSantis (56.3%) got the majority of the votes compared to the former president (34.5 percent), while nine percent of the likely voters said they were undecided.

UNC Charlotte Political Science professor Eric Heberlig said North Carolina’s results were similar to polls he’s seen nationwide.

“But it’s somewhat of a surprise given the intense support that Republicans have had for Donald Trump over the past eight years,” Heberlig said.

Trump announced he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Presidency in November, but DeSantis hasn’t made any formal announcements yet.

One of the questions in the poll asked voters: “Do you support Trump or the traditional Republican party.” The results were about tied, with 43% each. Yet, if you look at the likely voter’s candidate’s support, Trump only gets about 34%.

“So that, I think, is the strongest evidence of Trump’s weakness here,” Heberlig said.” If you claim you’re more of a supporter of Trump than the party, (then) you’re still not willing to vote for Trump with DeSantis as an alternative. So that saying even Trump’s strongest supporters aren’t all with him yet.”

Heberlig thinks that polls highlighting Trump’s weakness might open up the playing field for more Republican candidates to throw their hats into the ring.