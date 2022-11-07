CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Election day is hours away, and campaigns across the state are attempting to make their last-minute pitch to swing voters.

QCN identified North Carolina races all across the board, on the local, state, and federal levels, that voters should pay attention to Tuesday night.

Even though this is a midterm election, the stakes are high on both sides; it’s bound to produce some significant political impact throughout the state and the rest of the country.

Voters will watch out for the results of Congressman Ted Budd and Justice Cheri Beasley’s battle for the open U.S. Senate seat. Republicans need to hold this seat to get a majority in the Senate.

Still, if Beasley flips it blue, it would be a huge win for Democrats after not having a democratic senator in N.C. for years.

As for congressional races, keep an eye on District 13.

Bo Hines, a 27-year-old Republican and political newcomer, is taking on a longtime Democratic state Senator, Wiley Nickel.

The race has been highly contentious, and it’ll be interesting to see how democrats perform in this district previously held by Rep. Ted Budd before the maps were re-drawn.

As for the state level, take a closer look at District 98.

Republican Incumbent John Bradford is up against a longtime Democratic rival, Christy Clark.

Clark won the seat in 2018, but Bradford won it back in 2020, and now they’re up against each other again.

Moving closer to home on the local level.

A couple of Mecklenburg County Commissioner district races have been very heated, particularly in District 5 between Commissioner Laura Meier and her Republican challenger, Matthew Ridenhour.

Ridenhour represented District Five on the Mecklenburg County Commission from 2012 to 2018; Meier has held the office since 2020.

“So right now, I’m about 2,500 up with the democratic vote over republicans; unaffiliated have more than both democrats and republicans,” Meier said. “So I don’t know how they’re gonna go. I don’t know what’s gonna happen on election day.”

Despite the board having no republicans, Ridenhour believes he would still easily reach across the aisle and work with his Democratic colleagues.

“I think it’s a real stretch to say that I’m some hyper-partisan politician,” Ridenhour said. “That’s just not the case. I have a track record that anybody can look up and see. Yeah, ‘Matthew Ridenhour, he works across the aisle.'”

Meier believes this election isn’t all about party affiliations but instead core values.

“It’s about our values. And I think that my District, District five is not red, it’s not blue, it’s very middle of the road, and I think I’ve done a great job of being middle of the road; I’m very moderate,” Meier said.