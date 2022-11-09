YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The cheers are over, and the signs are coming out of the ground as South Carolina politicians gear up for the next term.

Several statewide and local races welcomed new faces to their respective offices.

District 3’s Robert Winkler announced earlier this year that it would be his last term, opening the door for Republican Tommy Adkins to take over his seat after defeating Democrat Michael Schonfeld.

District 6 York County councilman Brandon Guffey now represents State House district 48 after defeating his Democratic opponent Andrew Russell by nearly 6,000 votes.

He lost his son to suicide after online extortion, and the first thing on his agenda for District 48 folks and the state is enhancing mental health services.

“South Carolina is one of the few states that don’t protect teens online, and that’s something that’s got to change,” he said. “I sit here and talk about being against government overreach, but we need to have government protect our children.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Guffey says he ran on policy and not just on the party; he’s all about protecting the people.

Meanwhile, William “Bump” Roddey was reelected to the seat he’s held for 12 years; he says he will continue to work for the people of District 4.

“Continue to recruit good, well-paying jobs so that the citizens of Rock Hill and York County can continue to live here,” Roddey said. “We want economic development; that’s the catalyst here in York county.”

Congressman Ralph Norman is entering another term overseeing congressional District 5. He wants people to continue to come to the palmetto state for a better life.

“We have to keep the taxes low, regulations low, and make it business-friendly; I’m a businessperson, and I look forward to doing that,” Norman said.