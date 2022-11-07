CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News is your local election headquarters.

We are just hours away from election day, and 2.1 million voters in the Tar Heel state have cast their ballots.

It’s looking like the state’s voter turnout will surpass that of 2018, but the record goes to 1990, which saw 61.8% voter turnout during the midterm election. On Monday night, 29% of voters cast their ballots for the 2022 election.

Election officials reassured voters they’re prepared for any issues that may arise.

“The voting equipment is locked, sealed, and secured,” said North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell.

Election security and safety are top of mind for election officials who are gearing up for an easily 15-hour day.

Election officials say they’ve heard of 15 incidents of voter intimidation or some interference.

“A one-stop worker was followed from the voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home,” Brinson Bell said. “This is possibly the most egregious situation that we’ve had.”

Adding context: out of the 100 counties and 17 days of early voting, the state’s top election official, Karen Brinson Bell, says 15 incidents is a relatively normal number.

“Really, these are pretty well in line,” Brinson Bell said. “I don’t think this is an abnormal amount compared to other particularly large elections.”

Regardless, they’re not letting their guard down. Ahead of the election, workers went through training on de-escalation tactics, ones they’re hoping they don’t have to use.

“If we are unable to de-escalate a situation, we will call in law enforcement,” Brinson Bell said.

So far, 38% of the votes have come from Democrats, 31% from Republicans, and 30% from unaffiliated voters.