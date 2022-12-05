SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina election officials are already gearing up to lead the Democratic Presidential Primary.

Feb. 3, 2024, is their big deadline.

S.C. will be kicking off the Democratic Presidential Nominating Calendar for the first time in history, and they’re not taking that responsibility lightly.

Chris Whitmire, from the S.C. State Elections Commission, said although being under the microscope will be stressful for election officials; this primary will be much simpler than general elections because there’s only one race on the ballot.

Voters will be in and out quicker, and the processing time for the ballots will also be faster.

Whitmire also said the precautions they take for security and election integrity are always incredibly high and will be the same for this primary.

“Because we’re the only game in town. We’re also the only target in town, and that’s something to keep in mind and something we’re well aware of,” Whitmire explained. “We like to say that the 2024 election year begins the day after the 2022 general election was certified. So for us, it’s already 2024. And yes, we’re already starting to plan and think about what we need to do for the presidential primaries.”

As for S.C.’s status as First Primary in the Nation, New Hampshire has yet to accept it.

New Hampshire’s Democratic Party has made it clear they don’t plan to step down as the first voting state.

Josh Putnam, specializing in presidential primaries, clarified how this could play out if New Hampshire doesn’t comply with the new schedule.

“The DNC, if it’s to follow through with its rules, would end up penalizing New Hampshire, upfront that would mean half their delegates off the bat,” Putnam said. “The rule gives them discretion to increase that even more. Since New Hampshire didn’t have a whole heck of a lot of delegates in the first place, they’re super likely to raise it to 100% and really do what they can to try and bring New Hampshire into compliance.”

QCN reached out to the New Hampshire Democratic Party but did not hear back.

As for South Carolina, election officials say they’re ready to take on the spotlight as the First in the Nation for the first time in history.