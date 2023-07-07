SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Next week, U.S. senator and presidential candidate Tim Scott (S.C.-R) will campaign in Iowa, a crucial stop for Republicans striving for the nomination.

While Scott continues traveling out of the Palmetto State for campaign purposes, he juggles his day job as a U.S. senator while running for president.

Representing millions of people while also running for the most powerful office in the country is a challenge, to say the least. One person can’t be everywhere at once, and for Scott, this challenge has been a part of his everyday life since announcing his candidacy for the 2024 election in May.

“I have been accused of being too optimistic,” Scott told voters recently at the Faith and Freedom Conference. “Too positive, too proud to be an American. For those accounts, I am guilty. Guilty as charged.”

His optimism paid off over the last decade, winning re-election to the U.S. Senate multiple times. But juggling two jobs at once has already proven to be impossible at times, already.

According to recent voting records, Scott recently missed four judicial appointments, with Democrats pushing through all four of their picks. Though it’s important to note, even if Scott was there, his vote wouldn’t have made a difference because Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to break a tie.

But all of this is happening while Scott is campaigning, saying he will be the one to stand up to the Biden administration.

“It is time to have a president of the United States who has a backbone,” Scott said.

Now the question remains: Will voters take these types of situations into consideration when heading to the polls? Mac McCorkle, a political science professor from Duke University, doesn’t think it will be an issue for Scott.

“Among independents, it’s a nick; it’s a scratch on him,” McCorkle said. “I don’t think it’s deadly. I think something that you would have to be caught out that he really was derelict in his duties, especially on constituent matters and everything else. So it’s a moderate concern. It would be of more concern if Scott was trying to run for president and run for senate at the same time.”

And so far, the polls back that up. Scott is polling in third behind former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who still serves in elected office.

Aside from Scott and DeSantis, two other elected officials are also trying to pull off running for president while serving their constituents: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

None of those candidates were available for interviews and also declined to comment on how they juggle both jobs.