COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Columbia Friday morning to file paperwork for the 2024 presidential election.

During her visit, Vice President Harris will file paperwork for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.

Vice President Harris will join Rep. Jim Clyburn to submit the official paperwork.

South Carolina’s Democratic primary will be the first in the nation in 2024.

After the official filing, Vice President Harris will join Rep. Clyburn and deliver remarks.