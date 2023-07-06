NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Board of Elections unanimously approved a new voting system Thursday.

Counties can choose whether they want to utilize the new EVS 6.3.0.0 system, which includes an upgrade to the operating system, increased memory capacity, new polling place scanners/tabulators, and new ballot design modules.

Mecklenburg County Elections Director Michael Dickerson compared the new system to an upgrade for your iPhone, with few, if any, fundamental changes for voters.

“Our hope is it’s easier for us to program the ballot and do all of that,” he said.

Though Dickerson says he’s interested in the software upgrade, it’s too soon to install it in time for September’s municipal primary elections.

“It’s not enough time for me to come out and upgrade all the 2,400 pieces of equipment, the 350 DS200s, the two 850s. The vendor has to do all that upgrade, and he doesn’t have enough time to come out and do that and have it ready for me to start programming in August,” he said.

Mecklenburg County got new voting machines in 2020 and hasn’t updated its software since then. Dickerson says while he hopes to have new software installed by the state primaries in March, he is not planning on purchasing the new scanners and tabulators.

“Technically, I don’t need to upgrade it. It’s perfectly fine,” said Dickerson.

The EVS 6.3.0.0 is still a paper ballot voting system.

Before any county can implement the new system, Elections Systems & Software (the contractor) must post a bond or letter of credit to cover damages from defects in the voting system. The state estimates this to cost $17.02 million, or the cost of a new statewide election. Each county board of elections interested in installing the new software must also witness a demonstration and test the new system themselves, and the county commission must vote to approve its use.