CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is your local election headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the days that follow.

As polls open on Tuesday, this year’s general election marks one of the most consequential midterm elections in decades.

House seats and control of the Senate are up for grabs as Republicans and Democrats try to sway the last few undecided voters ahead of polls opening Tuesday morning.

Early voting ended across the Carolinas over the weekend. The final numbers in Mecklenburg County, NC, sit at more than 203,000 votes.

Friday saw the highest daily turnout with more than 21,000 ballots cast. The Tar Heel state’s early voting numbers this year have already surpassed the 2018 midterms.

More than 2.1 million have already voted in the State of North Carolina. However, early voting turnout was low among the youngest age group.

While some political experts said Gen-Z could make a key difference in this election, many young voters are not planning to participate. Some said they don’t think their vote will be impactful enough to cause ‘real change.’

People under the age of 40 make up about 39 percent of all registered voters in North Carolina. Yet, only about 15 percent of all ballots cast so far have come from them.

The average age of voters in the state is about 60 years old. Student leaders said their perspectives typically don’t align with older voter factions.

“We’re letting the older generation speak for us. But, at the same time too, their vote or what they believe in, what their voting towards may not be catering to us as well,” Robert Sheppard III said, a student at Shaw University.

“A lot of these different decisions are going to kind of make or break us as Americans going forward,” Zachary Barco said, a student at St. Augustine’s University.

Data shows turnout for 18 to 24-year-olds is down from the 2020 election, but slightly higher than the 2018 midterms.

