CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is your local election headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the days that follow.

Election Day Voting

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in North Carolina. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

In South Carolina, polls will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter who is in line at their polling place at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.

2023 NC Municipal Elections Map

Photo ID Required for Voting in NC

North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Most voters will simply show their driver’s license. But there are many other acceptable photo IDs.

Any of the following that is unexpired, or expired for one year or less:

North Carolina driver’s license

State ID from the NCDMV (also called “non-operator ID”)

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card

North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections

College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections

State or local government or charter school employee ID

Military or veteran ID card (with photo) issued by the U.S. government

Tribal enrollment card (with photo) issued by a tribe recognized by the state or a tribe recognized by the federal government

A voter 65 or older may use an expired form of acceptable ID if the ID was unexpired on their 65th birthday. See this year’s results below:

Alexander County

Click here for real-time live election results in Alexander County, North Carolina

Anson County

Click here for real-time live election results in Anson County, North Carolina

Avery County

Click here for real-time live election results in Avery County, North Carolina

Burke County

Click here for real-time live election results in Burke County, North Carolina

Cabarrus County

Click here for real-time live election results in Cabarrus County, North Carolina

Caldwell County

Click here for real-time live election results in Caldwell County, North Carolina

Catawba County

Click here for real-time live election results in Catawba County, North Carolina

Chesterfield County

Click here for real-time live election results in Chesterfield County, South Carolina

Chester County

Click here for real-time live election results in Chester County, South Carolina

Cleveland County

Click here for real-time live election results in Cleveland County, North Carolina

Gaston County

Click here for real-time live election results in Gaston County, North Carolina

Iredell County

Click here for real-time live election results in Iredell County, North Carolina

Lancaster County

Click here for real-time live election results in Lancaster County, South Carolina

Lincoln County

Click here for real-time live election results in Lincoln County, North Carolina

Mecklenburg County

Click here for real-time live election results in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Rowan-Salisbury County

Click here for real-time live election results in Rowan-Salisbury County, North Carolina

Union County

Click here for real-time live election results in Union County, North Carolina

Watauga County

Click here for real-time live election results in Watauga County, North Carolina

York County

Click here for real-time live election results in York County, South Carolina