CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is your local election headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the days that follow.
Election Day Voting
Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in North Carolina. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.
In South Carolina, polls will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter who is in line at their polling place at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.
The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.
2023 NC Municipal Elections Map
Photo ID Required for Voting in NC
North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Most voters will simply show their driver’s license. But there are many other acceptable photo IDs.
Any of the following that is unexpired, or expired for one year or less:
- North Carolina driver’s license
- State ID from the NCDMV (also called “non-operator ID”)
- Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory
- U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card
- North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections
- College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections
- State or local government or charter school employee ID
- Military or veteran ID card (with photo) issued by the U.S. government
- Tribal enrollment card (with photo) issued by a tribe recognized by the state or a tribe recognized by the federal government
A voter 65 or older may use an expired form of acceptable ID if the ID was unexpired on their 65th birthday. See this year’s results below:
Alexander County
Click here for real-time live election results in Alexander County, North Carolina
Anson County
Click here for real-time live election results in Anson County, North Carolina
Avery County
Click here for real-time live election results in Avery County, North Carolina
Burke County
Click here for real-time live election results in Burke County, North Carolina
Cabarrus County
Click here for real-time live election results in Cabarrus County, North Carolina
Caldwell County
Click here for real-time live election results in Caldwell County, North Carolina
Catawba County
Click here for real-time live election results in Catawba County, North Carolina
Chesterfield County
Click here for real-time live election results in Chesterfield County, South Carolina
Chester County
Click here for real-time live election results in Chester County, South Carolina
Cleveland County
Click here for real-time live election results in Cleveland County, North Carolina
Gaston County
Click here for real-time live election results in Gaston County, North Carolina
Iredell County
Click here for real-time live election results in Iredell County, North Carolina
Lancaster County
Click here for real-time live election results in Lancaster County, South Carolina
Lincoln County
Click here for real-time live election results in Lincoln County, North Carolina
Mecklenburg County
Click here for real-time live election results in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
Rowan-Salisbury County
Click here for real-time live election results in Rowan-Salisbury County, North Carolina
Union County
Click here for real-time live election results in Union County, North Carolina
Watauga County
Click here for real-time live election results in Watauga County, North Carolina
York County
Click here for real-time live election results in York County, South Carolina