LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing mother and daughter have been located safe Friday in Statesville by authorities.

Both are safe and unharmed, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

(6/23/23 Report) — A Lincolnton mother and her 4-year-old daughter have gone missing, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Deputies said Tiara Allen, 27, and her daughter Lillyana Allison, 4, have been missing since Wednesday, June 21. They were last seen around 4 p.m. at their home on Dorset Lane.

Detectives said Allen was believed to be headed to work at the Lincolnton Days Inn in her 2007 blue Honda Civic LX with NC Registration Plate: KFR-6211.

Lincoln County Sheriff

Tiara Allen is described as approximately 5’5” tall, with medium-length black hair. Lillyana Allison is described as approximately 3’ tall with blond hair and blue eyes. Both have been entered into NCIC as missing and could possibly be in the Statesville area, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.