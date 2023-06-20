CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – AMC Northlake 14 will be closed indefinitely due to HVAC issues, according to their website.

As of Tuesday, June 20, a banner on the page reads:

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but this theatre is temporarily closed. Please continue to check back here for updates.“

“We do not have a reopening timeline at the moment but will update guests via our webpage when the theatre reopens,” a spokesperson wrote to QCN. More: https://t.co/WH3E3u28CH pic.twitter.com/RdXJGVDu4c — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 20, 2023

The theater is located on Northlake Mall Drive near I-77.

A spokesperson says they’re awaiting parts and work by their vendor to resolve the issues at hand.

“We do not have a reopening timeline at the moment but will update guests via our webpage when the theatre reopens,” the spokesperson wrote.

To stay up-to-date on when the theater will reopen, you can continue checking their website by clicking here.