CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – AMC Northlake 14 will be closed indefinitely due to HVAC issues, according to their website.
As of Tuesday, June 20, a banner on the page reads:
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but this theatre is temporarily closed. Please continue to check back here for updates.“
The theater is located on Northlake Mall Drive near I-77.
A spokesperson says they’re awaiting parts and work by their vendor to resolve the issues at hand.
“We do not have a reopening timeline at the moment but will update guests via our webpage when the theatre reopens,” the spokesperson wrote.
