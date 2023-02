CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City is ready to get in ‘Formation’ as Beyoncé is set to bring her Renaissance World Tour to Charlotte this summer.

The world-famous singer will appear at Bank of America Stadium on August 9. Ticket information was not immediately available.

The 28-time Grammy winner dropped her seventh studio album “Renaissance” last July.

