WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — During a time that Charlotte Area Transit System has been making lots of headlines, one of its buses makes a celebrity appearance.

Actor Jeremy Renner posted on his Instagram story what appears to be a photo of the CATS bus sitting in a parking lot with snow-draped mountains in the background.

CATS makes a difference kind of news on Thursday. (Courtesy: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Renner is promoting his new show on Disney+, “Rennervations.”

“Found a new campus Rennervations Garage with Battle Born Motors,” the post from the “Avengers” actor reads.

In the show, Renner teams up with builders to acquire decommissioned government vehicles and reimagine to serve kids in communities worldwide, a description reads.

The CATS sighting is the second area public vehicle that’s been seen in far-away lands. In 2019, a Huntersville Police car was photographed in Blackpool, England, as part of a movie shoot.