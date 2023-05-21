CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibition’s only southeast stop is in the Queen City.

You can find the presentation at Uptown’s Discovery Place Science.

The smash-hit features more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props, and art; much has never been seen before on public display.

After the stop in Charlotte, the exposition will be headed to Europe.,

“We are beyond thrilled to bring this incredible blockbuster exhibition to our community,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, President & CEO of Discovery Place. “This is Discovery Place Science’s first post-pandemic exhibition of this caliber, and it is a true showstopper.”

The showing displays Marvel’s story through comics, film, and other media, drawing a widespread audience.

“Our show begins with the origins of the Marvel Universe and moves through to the present day, giving a chance to see some of the rarest and most precious objects from the past 80 years of pop culture history and pointing toward the future with work from some of today’s foremost creators,” said curator Ben Saunders.

It’s the most extensive exhibit ever housed at Discovery Place Science, taking up the museum’s entire second level.

Tickets are available for purchase here, and the event will take place from May 14 through September 4.