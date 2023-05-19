(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are several options for entertainment across the Charlotte region this weekend, including a few festivals honoring local food and beverage.

Here is a breakdown of what will be offered in and around the Queen City Saturday, May 20:

1. Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival

When: noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road, Charlotte

This 16th annual event offers up plenty of life’s pleasures – beer, bourbon, barbecue, boots, bacon, biscuits, bluegrass and smoked beasts. Admission buys a sampling glass so you can enjoy an all-you-can-taste sampling of beer and bourbon.

Each guest receives a souvenir glass for the tastings. There also will be seminars in the Tasting Theater with master distillers, brewmasters and pit masters from the Deep South.

Website: https://charlotte.beerandbourbon.com

2. Cheerwine Festival

When: noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Salisbury, Main Street

Celebrate Salisbury’s own soft drink with a day full of food, drinks and live entertainment. In addition to plenty of Cheerwine-related vendors, there will be two beer gardens featuring classic flavors, local favorites and Cheerwine specials. Food includes a Carolina Brand Ordinals sampling area.

Music will be headlined by Neon Trees, while Divided by Four, New Local and Ryan Perry will also take the stage.

Kids have a full gamut of entertainment options too, with a giant stilt walker, inflatable moon bounce and mobile gem mine.

Website: https://cheerwine.com/festival

3. Cornelius Jazz Festival

When: 5-9 p.m.

Where: Smithville Park, 19710 S. Ferry St., Cornelius

This annual rite of spring brings smooth jazz, food and fellowship to Lake Norman. JMS Jazz Group will take the stage at 5 p.m., followed by Buff Dillard at 7 p.m.

The many food options include Blasian Asian Way, Funnel Cakes by Pam, Honey Bee Lemonade, King of Pops, Lulu’s Hot Dog Stand, Oh My Ganache! and Tenders. Local beer and wine will be offered by Cornelius breweries D9 Brewing and Eleven Lakes Brewing.

There will be children’s activities, and the Smithville Park splash-pad will also be available.

Website: https://www.cornelius.org/469/Cornelius-Jazz-Festival

4. Charlotte Trail of History Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Midtown Park, 510 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte

Lovers of history and recreation unite! Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation and Trail of History will host music and art demonstrations, talks by local historians and museum interpreters and tours of the statues along Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

Food and beverages will be available, and festival activities will include representatives from: President James K. Polk State Historic Site, woodworking and fiber arts trade demonstrations, local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Levine Museum of the New South and Brooklyn Collective.

There will be live music by the Charlotte Folk Society’s bluegrass musicians, folk duo Tom Eure & Amelia Osborne and Steven Dockery Bagpipes and Bill Harkins.

Website: https://charlottetrailofhistory.org/trail-of-history-festival