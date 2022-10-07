CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fall festival activities have begun for the whole family to enjoy; the best part, they are all free to attend!

First up, The Inaugural Charlotte Chalk Art Festival will host a street chalk art competition Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The outdoor festival will include arts and crafts as well as food and drinks from local vendors. The competition will be held at the Trailhead District on 4237 Raleigh Street, Charlotte, NC 28213.

The festival fun continues in Waxhaw for its biggest festival of the year, Autumn Treasures. Cuisine from various cultures will be available such as Mediterranean, Cuban, and American, along Main Street from Oct. 8-9. Local musicians will fill the streets with song and dance. Kids can enjoy the free kid zone with inflatables, a petting zoo, and mini golf.



Wrap up the weekend with your furry friend for the 22nd Annual All-American Dog Show in Cornelius. The show will be outdoors at Robbins Park on 17738 West Catawba Avenue from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring coolers, lawn chairs, and blankets. Pet-related vendors will be accessible for shopping.



Be sure to use the hashtag #QCChecklist on social media!