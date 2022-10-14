CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s that time of year to get outdoors to enjoy the fall weather and spooky season.

One of Charlotte’s oldest farms “Hodges Family Farm” returns with pumpkin patches, photo ops, and hay rides. Parking is free on weekdays and $5 on the weekend.

The fun will last now until October 31, 2022.

This won’t be your only chance to see some interesting pumpkins, McAdenville will host a Halloween Light show now up until Halloween. McAdenville is well known for their Christmas lights show but they are switching it up this year.

Guests can ride through the neighborhood and see some of the best home displays in the area. Their first night of this year will be October 14, 2022, and the last night will be Halloween night.

Enjoy the shows on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday to Thursday: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Halloween night: 7:00p.m to 9:30 p.m. It is free to drive up and watch, please be respectful of other neighbors.

Next up, the 47th Carolina Balloon Fest kicks off in Statesville near the Statesville Regional Airport at 260 Hangar Drive. You can look forward to hot air balloon competitions, skydiving exhibitions, live entertainment, and more!

The event is from October 14-October 16 at various times each day.

Close out the weekend with Rollin CLT. The black female-owned business will host a “Skate-A-Thon fundraiser to bring the only indoor skating rink to Charlotte. Special guests Dutchess of Ink and celebrity skater Push will be in attendance.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, October 15 from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. at QC Soundstage on 3049 Scott Futrell Dr, Charlotte.

