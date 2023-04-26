CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hip-hop icon LL Cool J is headed to Charlotte in July with a performance at the Spectrum Center.

The stop will be part of his F.O.R.C.E. Tour, his first time touring in 30 years. The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Rakim will be part of the tour with appearances in select cities by Common, De La Soul, Jadakiss, Slick Rick, and Big Boi of Outkast. The tour is presented by Rock The Bells and Live Nation.

The Queens, New York native gave an electric performance during a tribute to the music genre during Grammy Awards show earlier this year.

The tour starts in late June in Brooklyn and will visit the Queen City on July 9th.