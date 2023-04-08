Cityscape view of Charlotte North Carolina and Romare Bearden Park in Mecklenburg County, USA

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Charlotte on Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Billy Graham Library

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,459)

– Type of activity: Libraries

– Address: 4330 Westmont Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217-1001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. NASCAR Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,452)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 400 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202-2343

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Discovery Place Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,479)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Science Museums

– Address: 301 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2138

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Carowinds

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,446)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks

– Address: 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273-6756

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Freedom Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (795)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1900 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5828

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. BB&T Ballpark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (755)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1465

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (461)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 130 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2100

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. The Bank of America Stadium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,037)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1518

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Mint Museum Uptown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 500 S Tryon St Levine Center for the Arts, Charlotte, NC 28202-1811

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. SouthPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3531

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Hendrick Motorsports Complex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Spectrum Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (655)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2331

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Old Mecklenburg Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1738

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Wing Haven

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 248 Ridgewood Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209-1632

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 300 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2514

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Mint Museum Randolph

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2012

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. McDowell Nature Center and Preserve

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 15222 York Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278-5827

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Little Sugar Creek Greenway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Romare Bearden Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 300 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1913

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Fourth Ward

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Charlotte Premium Outlets

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243)

– Type of activity: Factory Outlets

– Address: 5404 New Fashion Way, Charlotte, NC 28278-5202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Charlotte Convention Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197)

– Type of activity: Convention Centers

– Address: 501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1827

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 420 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1937

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 551 S Tryon St Levine Center for the Arts, Charlotte, NC 28202-1839

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Wooden Robot Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 1440 S Tryon St Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28203-4262

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Hiking Trails

– Address: 2900 Rocky River Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215-7533

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 9090 Craver Rd McMillan Greenhouse, Charlotte, NC 28223-0001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Charlotte Douglas Airport Overlook

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (515)

– Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers

– Address: 7300 Old Dowd Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Historic Rosedale

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • History Museums

– Address: 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206-2052

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Foundation For The Carolinas

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries

– Address: 220 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2137

– Read more on Tripadvisor