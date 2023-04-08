NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Charlotte on Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. Billy Graham Library
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,459)
– Type of activity: Libraries
– Address: 4330 Westmont Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217-1001
#29. NASCAR Hall of Fame
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,452)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 400 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202-2343
#28. Discovery Place Science
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,479)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Science Museums
– Address: 301 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2138
#27. Carowinds
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,446)
– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks
– Address: 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273-6756
#26. Freedom Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (795)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 1900 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5828
#25. BB&T Ballpark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (755)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1465
#24. Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (461)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 130 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2100
#23. The Bank of America Stadium
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,037)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1518
#22. Mint Museum Uptown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 500 S Tryon St Levine Center for the Arts, Charlotte, NC 28202-1811
#21. SouthPark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3531
#20. Hendrick Motorsports Complex
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: not available
#19. Spectrum Center
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (655)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2331
#18. Old Mecklenburg Brewery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1738
#17. Wing Haven
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 248 Ridgewood Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209-1632
#16. ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193)
– Type of activity: Children’s Museums
– Address: 300 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2514
#15. Mint Museum Randolph
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2012
#14. McDowell Nature Center and Preserve
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas
– Address: 15222 York Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278-5827
#13. Little Sugar Creek Greenway
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192)
– Type of activity: Hiking Trails
– Address: not available
#12. Romare Bearden Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 300 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1913
#11. Fourth Ward
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: not available
#10. Charlotte Premium Outlets
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243)
– Type of activity: Factory Outlets
– Address: 5404 New Fashion Way, Charlotte, NC 28278-5202
#9. Charlotte Convention Center
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197)
– Type of activity: Convention Centers
– Address: 501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1827
#8. Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 420 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1937
#7. The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 551 S Tryon St Levine Center for the Arts, Charlotte, NC 28202-1839
#6. Wooden Robot Brewery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 1440 S Tryon St Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28203-4262
#5. Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Hiking Trails
– Address: 2900 Rocky River Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215-7533
#4. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 9090 Craver Rd McMillan Greenhouse, Charlotte, NC 28223-0001
#3. Charlotte Douglas Airport Overlook
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (515)
– Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers
– Address: 7300 Old Dowd Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
#2. Historic Rosedale
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • History Museums
– Address: 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206-2052
#1. Foundation For The Carolinas
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39)
– Type of activity: Art Galleries
– Address: 220 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2137
