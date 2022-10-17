GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A few legendary rock bands and a hugely popular Broadway show will be coming to Greensboro soon, and you can get tickets now!

Styx, Journey and Toto are all stopping in Greensboro at the beginning of 2023, and the Broadway hit “Book of Mormon” will be spending some time in the Gate City as well.

On October 14, tickets went on sale via the Steven Tanger Center website for Styx and Book Of Mormon.

Styx, the hit progressive rock band known for songs like “Mr. Roboto,” “Renegade” and “Come Sail Away” will be sailing into the Tanger Center on January 8.

Tickets are also available for Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s “Book of Mormon,” starting at $29. The 9-time Tony Award-winning musical will be stopping at Tanger Center in February, running from the 21st to the 26th as part of the 2022-2023 Broadway season.

“Since opening on March 24, 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times,” a press release from the Tanger Center read.

Over at the Greensboro Coliseum, on Friday, October 21, tickets will go on sale for a tour featuring one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, with “very special guest” Toto. You’ll be able to get tickets “Any Way You Want It” if you “Faithfully” keep an eye on the band’s website.

AEG is presenting the Journey Freedom Tour 2023, which starts in Pennsylvania at the beginning of February and wraps up in April in California. This tour is also featuring rescheduled dates for shows that had been impacted by COVID-19.

Citi cardholders will be able to buy tickets early starting on Tuesday.

Kick the new year off right in Greensboro by catching a rocking show!