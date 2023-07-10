KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An exhibition baseball team that has gone viral for its whacky behavior on the diamond will be in Kannapolis this week to take on the Cannon Ballers.

The Savannah Bananas will be in town July 11 and 12 for a pair of games at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7:00 p.m. Both games are already sold out.

The visit comes as part of the Banana Ball World Tour.

The Savannah Bananas have drawn tons of attention for the casual, and comedic, approach during games, which include on-field antics.