BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Belmont Drive-In theater opened its gates to the public for the first in roughly a decade, ushering in, what is hoped to be, a new era in memory-making moments at the movies for Belmont area families.

The drive-in laid dormant since it closed in 2014 after the owners – the children of Bill and Peggy Lawing – ran into what most drive-in theaters encounter; a pricey shake-up in the movie theater distribution industry.

Companies began to move from film reels, classic distribution, to digital projectors which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The idea of never reopening was never an option for the family.

“This is a groundbreaking moment for us as a family, and for the area. This is one of those things, I had always hoped, that we would get it back open,” Lane Pentecosts, grandson to Bill and Peggy, said of the moment the gates opened.

“We want people in the field, a movie on the screen, popcorn in kids’ hands . . . that’s what it’s all about.”

The theater opened Friday evening, and has begun to operate the same way it did 40 years ago; a cost of 25 dollars to view two back-to-back double features through your FM radio.

“We wanted it to feel right. We wanted it to be the same environment. We wanted it to have the whole story there for everyone,” Lane explained.

The theater is open every Friday and Saturday with plans to expand if the interest is there.