CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meet Snoopy, the Easter Beagle, this weekend at Carowinds!

‘Camp Snoopy’ features 14 attractions for children to enjoy with their families during the holiday weekend, which runs from April 7-9.

“Carowinds has thrills and activities for all ages,” a spokesperson wrote.

Snoopy the Easter Beagle (Courtesy: Carowinds)

Photo times run at:

11:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

Snoopy will be available at The PEANUTS Gallery, which is located in the Camp Theater.