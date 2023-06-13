KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The latest inductees into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame come as the organization partners with the Mooresville Parks and Recreation department.

The band Fetchin Bones represents Charlotte on the in the Hall’s 2023 induction class.

The ceremony will take place at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, part of the Mooresville High School campus, Oct. 19. It’s part of the town of Mooresville’s 150th celebration.

Here are the 2023 inductees:

Scotty McCreery (Garner) — McCreery made history in 2011 when his first album, “Clear as Day,” debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making him the first country artist and youngest male artist of any musical format to achieve this feat. He has since earned five consecutive No. 1 hits, multiple gold and platinum albums and singles, and sold-out concerts across the world.

Singer and guitarist Loudon Wainwright III. (Getty Images/Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Loudon Wainwright III (Chapel Hill) — For the past 52 years, Wainwright has carved out a distinguished career as one of North Carolina’s most original singer-songwriters. A six-string tragic comedian, Wainwright’s material is by turns funny, heart wrenching, and always deeply personal. Along the way, he has released more than 20 albums, won a Grammy Award, acted in films and TV shows (including M*A*S*H), and had his songs recorded by artists including Johnny Cash, Mose Allison, Bonnie Raitt, his son, Rufus Wainwright, and fellow North Carolinian Earl Scruggs.

Bill Curtis (Fayetteville) — Curtis is a musician and songwriter who formed his funk disco band, The Fatback Band, in 1970. The Fatback Band released the first recorded rap song “King Tim III (Personality Jock),” which is widely regarded as one of the first-ever commercial rap singles earmarking the beginning of recorded hip-hop. In 1979, the band released the first line dance hit to the song “(Are you Ready) Do The Bus Stop.” Curtis has performed with artists including Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gaye, The Moonglows, Ruth Brown, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Aretha Franklin.

Fetchin Bones (Charlotte) — From 1983 to 1990, Fetchin Bones pioneered an eclectic, original sound by blending rock, punk, funk, grunge, country and blues with powerhouse vocals by Hope Nicholls, the band’s lead. After their debut album, Cabin Flounder, they went on to release three more albums for Capitol Records. Supporting acts such as R.E.M., the B-52s, Violent Femmes, The Replacements and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fetchin Bones were celebrated for their inspired live performances.

George Beverly Shea. (Getty Images/Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

George Beverly Shea (Montreat) — First singing for the Rev. Billy Graham in 1944, Shea carried the gospel in song to every state in the U.S. and all around the world. As the musical mainstay in the Billy Graham Crusades, Shea was often called “America’s Beloved Gospel Singer.” Shea received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2011 and in 1966 he won a Grammy Award for Best Gospel or Other Religious Recording.

Betty Davis (Durham) — Known as the “Queen of Funk,” Betty Davis is a music influencer, pioneering funk diva, singer, songwriter, producer and fashion model who transformed funk music with her extreme performances and edgy lyrics. Davis’ notable hits “If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up” and “Shut Off The Lights” made Billboard R&B charts in the 1970s. Her most significant studio albums were They Say I’m Different (1974) and Nasty Gal (1975). The documentary “Betty: They Say I’m Different,” was released in 2017 and triggered a reemergence of Davis’ career.

Betty Davis. (Getty Images/Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

Tickets for the 2023 North Carolina Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available now. General reserved seats are priced at $50, offering attendees an opportunity to experience this memorable event. For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP ticket packages are available at $80, providing exclusive benefits and premium seating.

The N.C. Music Hall of Fame is at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. To purchase tickets to the induction ceremony, visit northcarolinamusichalloffame.org.