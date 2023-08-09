CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of fans lined up in Uptown Wednesday to attend Beyonce’s Summer Renaissance Tour at Bank of America Stadium.

Her Charlotte stop marked the first time the ‘Irreplaceable’ superstar had been to the Queen City in 10 years.

Fans lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. despite the heat and humidity to ensure they got the best spots in the pit section.

You knew it was coming. 🎤💃😳 | Here’s a look at the crowds and traffic developing in Uptown for @Beyonce tonight. More from @SydneyHeiberger: https://t.co/4urKZ5SQxM (🎥: @speakin_ontv) pic.twitter.com/kQKqOmRQep — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 10, 2023

Morgan Julianna was the first fan in the VIP section. She says it was to ensure she got the closest spot to the stage so that when Queen Bey sings ‘Crazy in Love,’ she marches right toward her.

“Up until this point, until maybe my wedding, I would say this is the most important day of my life. It’s because I’ve been listening to Beyonce my whole life,” said Julianna.

Julianna, along with most other fans, showed up in elaborate outfits and costumes that represented the ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ singer’s “Virgo energy.” With metallic spandex, rhinestoned cowboy hats, and tall boots, each fan hoped the singer would notice them.

“Everybody is living in the moment, and we’re dressing the part,” said Beyonce fan Maria Maddox.,

It’s not just the performance these fans say they’re looking forward to; it’s the chance to honor Beyonce’s legacy with other superfans.

“To be here tonight is just so amazing. I’m so excited, I got the jitterbugs,” said Tony Neville, who says this is his seventh Beyonce concert. “I’ve watched her career grow, and it’s insane to see where she is now, where she started from. It’s monumental and also inspiring.”