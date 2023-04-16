(NEXSTAR) – Viewers that tried to tune in to Netflix’s second live event, a reunion of its hit series, “Love Is Blind,” encountered an unfortunate message Sunday night: “We’re having trouble playing this title right now.”

After a delay lasting more than an hour, the streaming giant says it will instead film the event and “have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible.”

Netflix suffered apparent technical issues with its “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” which was set to air live at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday. As viewers rushed to tune in, reports of error messages on Netflix began filing in on Downdetector, which relies on user reports and social media posts to track website outages.

Thousands reported issues with “video streaming,” though only the live event appeared to be impacted.

Twitter users also began commenting on the apparent issues.

“Don’t tell me Netflix crashed…..” one user wrote.

“Did you turn it off and turn it back on?” another Twitter user asked.

Netflix acknowledged the delay, writing on Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. that “Love is … late” and that the “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” would begin at 7:15 p.m. CT. Both hosts of the hit series, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, retweeted the post.

It wasn’t until shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday that Netflix confirmed the event would not be aired live, writing on Twitter, “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

The reunion will only be live for those attending a Hollywood viewing party, Nexstar’s KTLA confirmed. It’s not clear when it will be available on Netflix.

Netflix streamed its first live event, Chris Rock’s comedy special, “Selective Outrage,” last month. According to Variety, there were no widely reported streaming issues with that event.